Top business mogul Kojo Allah promises Medeama players a big bonus if they advance past Horoya

Medeama board member Kojo Allah has promised a big bonus for the players if they advance past Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League final eliminator.

The Mauve and Yellow are back on the grind where they battle the Guinea giants in the first leg tie at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The battle lines have been drawn by the two teams as they go at each other for an epic showdown in Ghana.

Medeama, champions of Ghana, are playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time in the club's impressive history while their opponents have been regular participants in Africa's elite inter-club competition.

"The players know what is at stake and will have to go all out against them (Horoya AC), he tod medeamasc.com

"I have promised them a big bonus if we go past this team and reach the group stage for the first time of asking.

"The board has put a lot of measures in place to ensure we deliver success for our supporters and Ghanaians.

"They (players) know what they will get if they secure win and ensure qualification to the group stage. This really is the focus for the team.

"No one gave us a chance against the Nigerian side but we did the unthinkable by qualifying at their expense. We are hopeful we can do same against the Guinea side."

Medeama will host Horoya AC at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday September 17, 2023 with the return fixture fixed for September 29 in Conakry.