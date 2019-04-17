Top candidates for English Premier League Player Of The Year

The English Premier League is well underway, and we have already seen some impressive players from the top teams show their skills on the pitch.

The Premier League Player Of The Year title is quite an honour and it is interesting to see which players might be able to get their hands on it as this year’s competition draws to a close.

Here, we are going to look at some of the top candidates for player of the year. Keep reading if you’d like to find out more.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero plays for Manchester City and is well known for his impressive goals when he is on the pitch. This season, so far, he already has plenty of goals under his belt and he has shown his worth on the Man City squad.

While Aguero has never won Player Of The Year, he has taken home the Golden Boot award once before. This shows just how many goals he is capable of scoring and how much he is valued as a player. Look out for Aguero when the Player Of The Year is announced at the end of this season.

Fernandinho

Another Manchester City player to look out for this season is Fernandinho who has been impressing on the pitch. This player is able to provide stability and balance to his team and he has incredible skills when it comes to tackling and ball-retention.

Fernandinho is often described as unstoppable and he even manages to score a goal every now and again that makes him the perfect candidate for this award.

Harry Kane

If you were someone who enjoyed football betting then you would probably want to put some money on Harry Kane taking home the Player Of The Year award. Kane plays for Tottenham Hotspur and captained England in their World Cup run last year.

Harry Kane has done a great job this season already and he also has two Golden Boot awards under his belt. We expect big things from this player and reckon the Premier League might just award him Play Of The Year.

Kevin de Bruyne

Next on our list is Kevin de Bruyne who is another top player for Manchester City. This player puts on a good show when he reaches the pitch and football fans love to see what he is capable of. This season so far, de Bruyne has managed to land himself 7 goals and 14 assists for his team.

This player knows what he is doing on the pitch and he is a great team player when it comes to passing the ball. During the first half of the season, de Bruyne was the best player so keep an eye on him when this season ends.

Mohamed Salah

Finally, Mohamed Salah makes our list as this player looks like he might just secure himself the title this year. Salah plays for Liverpool and has managed to score more than 20 goals this season so far. Nicknamed the ‘Egyptian Messi’, this player is also in the running for the Golden Boot.

Liverpool is lucky to have this player and it looks like he is one of the top players in the English Premier League right now. Look out for Salah as he might just end up being the winner.

Final Verdict

There are many players that could end up winning the title of Player Of The Year so make sure to look out for some of the players that made our list. Our bet is on Salah, de Bruyne or Kane taking home the award.