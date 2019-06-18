Top European clubs send scouts to watch Partey at the AFCON ahead of summer move

Top European clubs will send scouts to watch Atletico Madrid and Ghana star Thomas Partey at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 25-year-old is expected to be the poster boy for the four-time African champions in Egypt.

The scouts will monitor the Ghana international, who has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Partey, who still has a contract with Atletico Madrid, is believed to be on his way out after growing unhappy.

English giants Manchester United, Arsenal as well as French powerhouse Paris St-Germain and Italian side Inter Milan are believed to be interested in the Ghanaian.

While the midfielder has consistently insisted he is happy at the club, reports linking him away from Spain has refused to wash.

He could use the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to earn his dream move to the Premier League with several of the top scouts expected to cast their eyes wide on the Ghanaian super star.

Partey is the biggest La Liga player at the tournament and will be the key man for Ghana as they seek to end their 37-year wait for an African crown.

The Black Stars have drawn Guinea-Bissau, Benin and Cameroon in group F.