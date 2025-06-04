Top Executive Kwadwo Akoto Bamfo resigns from Okwahu United

Okwahu United has announced the resignation of top and respected executive Emmanuel Kwadwo Akoto Bamfo, bringing an end to a distinguished five-year tenure at the helm of the Ghanaian second-tier club.

Akoto Bamfo, a dynamic and passionate figure known for his professionalism and strategic vision, is stepping down to pursue other interests.

His departure marks a significant moment in the club’s recent history, given his impactful leadership during a period of transformation and ambition.

In a statement reflecting his continued commitment to the club’s future, Akoto Bamfo said: "I will continue to support the management, while engaging all stakeholders, Nananom, Club President Nana Owiredu Wadie I, and the Club 100 coordinator to find a rightful replacement. As the club plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary, I will continue to play a role, including pushing for a conclusion to the Mpraeso Park Project as its key legacy project."

The son of renowned business magnate Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Akoto Bamfo brought not only pedigree but also a modern, forward-looking approach to football administration. During his time with Okwahu United, he earned widespread respect for his professionalism, dedication, and drive to elevate the club’s stature on and off the pitch.

His legacy includes notable strides in restructuring the club’s operations, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and advocating for infrastructural development, most notably the ongoing Mpraeso Park Project, seen as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term vision.

Though his exit leaves a void, Akoto Bamfo's continued involvement in advisory and legacy projects is expected to provide stability during the transition period.

Okwahu United, once a proud fixture in Ghana’s top flight, remains resolute in its pursuit of a return to elite football. Club officials and fans alike are hopeful that the momentum built under Akoto Bamfo's leadership will serve as a foundation for future success.

As the club approaches its landmark 50th anniversary, his contributions will undoubtedly be remembered as part of a critical chapter in the storied history of the “Soccer Mountaineers.”