Top FIFA agent Bernard Collignon to scout players in Ghana next month

Top French football agent, Bernard Collignon is expected to be in Ghana in December to scout players.

He will be scouting in the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League which commences on December 21.

According to his West African rep, Daniel Boifio Jr. Collignon will spend a day looking at young players in a programme dubbed "THE DREAM".

This initiative by the top FIFA agent is to give the many young Ghanaian footballers the chance of landing top deals abroad.

Collignon's’ love for African footballers still grows passionately, as he recently got his client Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Ivory Coast a deal worth 28 million Euros to English Premier League side, Everton FC.

With access to a wide array of clubs, he is creating opportunities for young players to showcase their talent and fulfil his vision of seeing these young footballers play for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The scouting project powered by DBJ Empire and Pour Sports Management will take place next month.