Top Ghanaian club officials denied US visas for 2018 Soccerex seminar

Top Ghanaian club officials have been denied USA entry visas for the 2018 Soccerex seminar in Miami.

Top officials from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko as well as Dreams FC and other clubs have been denied the chance to network with global players.

It's a massive blow to the local clubs, who were seeking to take advantage of the seminar for commercial, networking and learning opportunities.

Vice-president of the Ghana MTN FA Cup Kofi Poku, who has closed ties with the annual Soccerex seminar, has confirmed the status of the local clubs.

"Kotoko official, lawyer Duku and some club officials have been refused US traveling visa for Soccerex seminar, Kofi Poku told Happy FM

Soccerex returns to the USA to host a soccer business convention in Miami on 15-16 November 2018 in the state-of-the-art Marlins Park, the home of the Miami Marlins Major League Baseball franchise.

Sponsored by the London Football Exchange (LFE) and with the support of an Advisory Board including senior members of Concacaf, MLS and US Soccer, Soccerex USA will provide two days of unrivaled commercial, networking and learning opportunities for thousands of soccer business professionals.