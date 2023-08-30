Top Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy sends heartwarming message to Mohammed Kudus after West Ham move

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has reacted to Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus' move to English Premier League side, West Ham United.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year deal to join the Hammers from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus and Stonebwoy are good friends, with the footballer using any opportunity he gets to promote the songs of the musician.

During Kudus' photo taking session, the BET award winner's hit record, Into The Future, was heard being played in the background. West Ham also used the song for the unveiling of the midfielder on their Tik Tok page.

In one of their post, Stonebwoy took the chance to wish the player well on his new adventure.

"You’re blessed, fulfill your mission," he wrote on Instagram.

Kudus could make his West Ham debut on Friday when the Clarets and Blue travel to Luton Town.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to join his teammates for training as preparations begin for matchday four of the Premier League.

Kudus made 87 appearances for Ajax, scoring 27 goals for the club.

