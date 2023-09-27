Top Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea selected for FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia

Elite referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been selected for the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup final tournament in Indonesia, starting from November 10 to December 2, 2023.

Laryea is the only Ghanaian match official and amongst 11 Africans to make the final list of referees for the youth football tournament.

The 34-year-old has vast experience in officiating, having handled some top continental matches in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Laryea will be one of the 18 Video Assistant Referees in Indonesia during the tournament.

Laryea has been in charge of the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup qualifications.

He handled last season's CAF Champions League semi-final first leg match between Wydad AC and Mamelodi Sundowns in Casablanca, which ended 0-0.

His last competitive assignment was the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match involving Egypt and Guinea in June this year.

Laryea was a Video Assistant Referee during the 2022 CHAN tournament, which took place in Algeria earlier this year.

He was appointed to for the final between host country Algeria and Senegal at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on February 4, 2023, in Algiers.

