Top journalists to throng Chris Hughton unveiling today in Kumasi

Top journalists in Kumasi and around are expected to attend the unveiling ceremony of the new head coach of the Ghana national team.

Ireland-born Ghanaian tactician Chris Hughton will be unveiled as the new coach of the Black Stars at the SG Mall auditorium in Kumasi on Monday morning.

Hughton is replacing former Ghana international Otto Addo who quit the role right at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a group-stage exit.

The ex-Ireland international was the technical advisor for the Ghana team at the global football event.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the former Premier League manager has signed a two-year contract with the Ghana Football Association last Friday.

Hughton is expected to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast early next year.

The Africa Cup of Nations title has eluded Ghana for over forty years after winning for the last time in 1982. Hughton will try to win the tournament during his reign.

The former Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton boss is also tasked to qualify the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The 64-year-old takes charge of his first game this Thursday when Ghana face Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.