Top Musicians to feature in CalcioTradeBall All Star game

The first edition of the CalcioTradeBall All Star game will not only feature top footballers from the Black Stars and Serie A but a selection of the best musicians in Tema and Accra to play a curtain raiser.

VGMA artists of the year Kidi, Edem, Tinny, Coded and many other musicians will represent an Accra team that will take on team from Tema featuring the likes Kwesi Arthur, Cris Waddle and Quamina MP.

The All Star game will kick-off at 5pm this Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium. It will be a night of great entertainment and exhibition of football from the likes of Fanck Kessie, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Felix Afena Gyan, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and many more.

This is part of a three day event organised the Bac Group in collaboration with ArthurLegacySports, and supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana football Association.

Tomorrow 16th June a seminar on football player exploitation with the theme: Stop player exploitation, Save football.

On Saturday 17th, the 2022 edition of CalcioTradeBall will climax with an award dinner at the Kempinski hotel