Torino loan Ghanaian defender Joseph Osei Opoku to Serie D side Vado FC

Serie A club Torino have made the decision to send their promising Ghanaian youngster, Joseph Osei Opoku, on a one-year loan to Serie D club Vado FC.

The move aims to provide Opoku with valuable experience and further develop his skills while he eyes a chance to feature in Torino's first team in the future.

Opoku, a product of division two side EurAfrica, joined Torino's U19 side during the previous season after showcasing his potential at the Fox Academy in England.

During his time with Torino's Primavera U19 division, the 19-year-old defender made 18 appearances and impressively netted two goals.

According to a scouting report from a player database, Opoku's game has received favourable ratings in several key areas. His positioning, vision, recovery, offensive contribution, and one-on-one duels have all been rated above 6/10, indicating his overall prowess on the pitch.

The loan spell at Vado FC in Serie D presents a valuable opportunity for Opoku to gain more playing time and develop his character as a player.

The exposure to competitive football in a different setting will undoubtedly aid his growth and provide him with the experience necessary to take his game to the next level.