Torino's Herbert Ansah secures place in Primavera Team of the Week

Ghanaian forward Herbert Ansah has been named in the Primavera1 team of the week in the Italian youth league.

Ansah's exceptional performance as the man of the match contributed to Torino's 3-2 victory over Empoli last Sunday.

Introduced in the 46th minute, Ansah made an immediate impact by scoring a brace, helping Torino overturn Empoli's two-goal lead and solidify their position in second place on the league table.

The 18-year-old striker notched his seventh goal of the season in the 66th minute with a tap-in, courtesy of teammate Ali Dembele's cross across the face of the goal. Ansah then dealt a heartbreaking blow to Empoli fans with a 95th-minute goal, bringing his season tally to eight.

Mondoprimavera, an Italian youth website, praised Ansah's performance, stating, "In half an hour, he turns Empoli upside down with two goals that allow Torino to defend second place in the standings and start the playoffs directly from the semi-finals."

Ansah's recognition in the Primavera1 team of the week highlights his talent and contribution to Torino's success in the youth league. As he continues to impress on the field, fans and the club will be eagerly anticipating his future performances.