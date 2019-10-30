GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 October 2019
Ex-Hearts of Oak prodigy Torric Jibril handed first Ghana call-up ahead of 2021 AFCON qualifier
Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Torric Jibril has been handed his debut call up to Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of the double header against South Africa and Soa Tomé in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Torric Jibril currently with TP Mazembe has been outstanding for the Congolese club since joining them in the summer.

The left-footed attacker has been a key figure for TP Mazembe  in the league as well as the CAF  Champions League play-offs.

Torric Jibril is among six players who will be making their debut appearance for the Black Stars.

