Tottenham dealt blow in bid to sign Antoine Semenyo as Ghana striker commits future to Bournemouth

English side Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo to strengthen their squad.

The in-demand forward has signed a new contract with AFC Bournemouth, extending his stay until 2030.

“AFC Bournemouth is pleased to announce that Antoine Semenyo has signed a new long-term contract with the club, which runs until the summer of 2030,” the club said in an official statement on Tuesday, July 1.

Antoine Semenyo, 25, has been an important player at Vitality Stadium since joining from Championship outfit Bristol City in January 2023.

The attacker enjoyed a standout 2024/25 season, banging in 13 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions as the club achieved a record-points tally in the Premier League (56) and attained its joint-highest finish (ninth).

We're delighted to announce that Antoine Semenyo has signed a new contract at #afcb ❤️ Up the Cherriessss 🍒 pic.twitter.com/KsLHDN19aR — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 1, 2025

Before extending his AFC Bournemouth contract, several clubs were linked with potential moves to sign Antoine Semenyo.

One of the clubs was Tottenham Hotspur, which is in the transfer market to recruit top players to bolster their squad.

Semenyo’s decision to stay at AFC Bournemouth comes as a big miss for Spurs, with the club now forced to look elsewhere in their quest to bolster their attack.