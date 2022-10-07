Tottenham eye Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of winter transfer window

Tottenham are set to make a shock winter transfer move for red-hot Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The 22-year-old, who is already a subject of interest for Everton, has popped up on the radar of the North London club.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has made the Ghanaian his first choice target ahead of the window as he strengthens his misfiring attack.

Spurs have been heavily reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min while summer arrival Richarlison is yet to get in his groove.

Meanwhile, Kudus has been in a rich run of form for Ajax this season, scoring four Eredivisie goals and three UEFA champions League goals.

The former FC Nordsjaelland forward is also attracting interest from Italy, with AC Milan set to make him the replacement of Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Kudus has two years remaining on his current deal and could make a mega move in the winter transfer window.