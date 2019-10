Ghana vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia posed for a photo with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochetino in London.

His Excellency was at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium to watch an NFL match between Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears last Sunday.

He was spotted in a photo tweeted by the UK High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker.

Dr Bawumia is the United Kingdom for the Financial Times (FT) 2019 Africa Summit.