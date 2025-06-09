Tottenham Hotspur intensify pursuit of Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur have not given up on the desire to recruit Ghana international Antoine Semenyo this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, the Europa League champions have stepped up their pursuit to secure the services of the AFC Bournemouth forward.

Despite the strong interest from Spurs, Manchester United are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Antoine Semenyo.

The Red Devils are already working on a deal to sign Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo, but still believe Semenyo is an option to strengthen their squad.

Although the Mbeumo remains the top target for Manchester United, a move to sign the Ghanaian will be explored before the transfer window closes.

Antoine Semenyo, 24, has enjoyed an impressive spell with AFC Bournemouth and is seen as a valuable addition capable of adding pace, power, and versatility to the forward line of both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The club that wants the attacker more is likely to succeed in securing his services this summer.