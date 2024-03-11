Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Spanish forward Nico Williams

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Spanish forward Nico Williams, who is of Ghanaian descent, according to recent reports.

The young athlete, who plays for Athletic Club, has been attracting attention from several European clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Aston Villa.

While Chelsea were initially considered front-runners in the pursuit of Williams, Liverpool have now taken the lead in the race, according to the latest transfer updates.

Additionally, FC Barcelona have also shown interest in the forward and are expected to make a move for him in the summer.

As things stand, any club hoping to acquire Williams' services will need to meet his â‚¬50 million release clause with Athletic Club.

The club is bracing themselves for a busy summer, with multiple inquiries and offers anticipated in the coming months.

Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Williams comes as they look to bolster their squad with new recruits next season.

They believe that the young attacker would be a valuable addition to their team, and are willing to compete with other top clubs to secure his signature.

Williams has scored six goals and assisted 12 in 28 games this season.