Tottenham Hotspurs interested in signing in-form Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspurs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Semenyo has performed admirably for Bournemouth this season, courting the attention of several top clubs in Europe.

The Black Stars forward has racked up nine goals and provided five assists across competitions for the Cherries this season.

Tottenham Hotspurs are already planning for the new season and has now set sights on bolstering their attack following their inconsistent performance.

However, the London-based club are said to have identified Semenyo as the perfect player to solidify their attack considering his versatility.

The former Bristol City can play on the flanks or as a centre forward, with Tottenham Hotspurs, valuing his versatility.

Bournemouth value the in-demand Ghana forward at 60 million euros. Meanwhile, Semenyo is also linked with Tottenham’s fierce rival, Arsenal.

Semenyo is expected to be included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Chad and Madagascar.