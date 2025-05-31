Tottenham Hotspurs secure permanent signing of Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso

Tottenham Hotspurs have secured the services of Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old defender joined Tottenham from RC Len after the Premier League club activated the clause in his contract.

Danso moved to Tottenham Hotpsurs in the January transfer window and impressed, making 10 appearance in the Premier League.

He made substitute appearance when the Premier League outfit defeated Manchester United to secure the Europa League title.

With his loan deal set to expire in June, the club has triggered the purchase option in his contract to snatch the defender on a permanent deal worth 25 million euros.

The defender is expected to play a huge role for the Premier League club in the upcoming campaign.

Danso has had spells in Germany, France and England, featuring for Augsburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Southampton, and RC Lens.