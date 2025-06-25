Tottenham make contact with Bournemouth over Antoine Semenyo transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact with Bournemouth over the potential signing of Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, as the North London club continues to assess forward options ahead of the new season.

Semenyo, who has emerged as a possible replacement for Heung-min Son amid ongoing speculation about the South Korean's move to Saudi Arabia, is contracted to the Cherries until 2029. According to Football Insider, Bournemouth have slapped a £70 million price tag on the 25-year-old to ward off interest.

Despite the hefty valuation, Bournemouth are said to be concerned about losing the forward, who played a key role for the club last season. Manager Andoni Iraola is reportedly preparing for life without Semenyo, with the club actively drawing up a list of potential replacements.

Tottenham, who already signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in a club-record £65 million deal, may now have to surpass that amount to land Semenyo.

Semenyo had a great last season. He finished the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with 11 goals and five assists to his name, helping the Cherries to a top-half place.