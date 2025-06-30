Tottenham plot move for Mohammed Kudus amid £85m clause

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a bid for West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus as the Ghana international considers a move away from the London Stadium this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Kudus, 24, is attracting interest from several clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and teams from the Saudi Pro League. However, Spurs are reportedly the latest to join the chase and are keen to secure his services ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The midfielder, who joined West Ham from Ajax two seasons ago in a deal worth £38m plus add-ons, has a release clause set at £85 million. The clause becomes active during the first ten days of July. Tottenham, however, are hoping to negotiate a lower fee rather than trigger the buyout clause.

Kudus enjoyed a strong debut campaign with the Hammers, scoring eight goals in the Premier League and five in the Europa League. His second season, however, proved more challenging, managing just five goals across all competitions.

With West Ham open to talks and Kudus ready for a new challenge, a move could materialise in the coming weeks.