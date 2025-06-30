GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Tottenham plot move for Mohammed Kudus amid £85m clause

Published on: 30 June 2025
Tottenham plot move for Mohammed Kudus amid £85m clause
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Crystal Palace FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a bid for West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus as the Ghana international considers a move away from the London Stadium this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Kudus, 24, is attracting interest from several clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and teams from the Saudi Pro League. However, Spurs are reportedly the latest to join the chase and are keen to secure his services ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The midfielder, who joined West Ham from Ajax two seasons ago in a deal worth £38m plus add-ons, has a release clause set at £85 million. The clause becomes active during the first ten days of July. Tottenham, however, are hoping to negotiate a lower fee rather than trigger the buyout clause.

Kudus enjoyed a strong debut campaign with the Hammers, scoring eight goals in the Premier League and five in the Europa League. His second season, however, proved more challenging, managing just five goals across all competitions.

With West Ham open to talks and Kudus ready for a new challenge, a move could materialise in the coming weeks.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more