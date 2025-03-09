Tottenham prepare €40M bid for Bournemouth and Ghana star Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur will make a statement in the transfer market by making a 40 million Euros bid for Bournemouth's Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo.

Spurs are keen on strengthening their attack, and Semenyo has emerged as one of their top targets heading into the summer window, reports CaughtOffside.

After an inconsistent campaign, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is eager to revamp his squad, particularly in the attacking department.

With the future of Brazilian forward Richarlison uncertain, Spurs are scouting for new attacking reinforcements, and Semenyo's speed, adaptability, and goal threat make him a sensible choice.

The 24-year-old Ghana international has been one of Bournemouth's standout performers this term, netting nine goals and assisting five in all competitions.

His performances have attracted the attention of some of Europe's top clubs, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Serie A giants Napoli all interested.

Tottenham, however, face significant competition to secure Semenyo's signature. Arsenal, in particular, might see him as a perfect signing to complement Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester United, as they rebuild their squad, are also monitoring him.

Spurs' bid is a clear sign of intent, but it's still to be seen whether Semenyo will make the switch to North London depending on his ambitions and how Bournemouth react to the offer.