Tottenham remain in talks with West Ham to sign Mohammed Kudus despite seeing initial bid rejected

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly focused on working to secure the signing of Ghana international Mohammed Kudus this summer.

According to SkySports, the English Premier League club is still in talks with the Hammers in hopes of reaching an agreement to recruit the Black Stars sensation although their initial bid for the attacker was rejected.

“Tottenham remain in talks with West Ham over the signing of forward Mohammed Kudus âœï¸

“It is understood there is a big gap in valuation after Spurs’ opening bid of £50m was rejected immediately,” SkySports reported on Sunday, July 7.

Mohammed Kudus, 24, enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, netting eight goals and showcasing his adaptability across multiple attacking roles.

Kudus has drawn interest from several top clubs in Europe and beyond. Chelsea previously submitted a player-plus-cash deal that was also turned down by West Ham, while Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have reportedly made inquiries.

Although the midfielder’s release clause is set at £120 million for Saudi clubs, there is a belief among suitors that the London club may be willing to negotiate a lower figure.

Should a deal be struck, Kudus would become the first player to move directly from West Ham to Tottenham since Scott Parker’s switch in 2011.

However, West Ham are under no pressure to sell and remain intent on holding out for a deal that meets their valuation.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer and has quickly become one of their most influential players.

There is growing signs that his time at West Ham United is coming to an end soon.