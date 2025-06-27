Tottenham warned off £70m move for Antoine Semenyo amid value concerns

Tottenham Hotspur have been advised to steer clear of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with concerns raised over the £70 million price tag set by the Cherries.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian international has emerged as a potential target for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank, who is looking to reshape the squad ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League.

While Semenyo impressed with Bournemouth last season, helping them to a mid-table finish, critics believe the fee far outweighs his current level of experience and output. In 2024/25, Semenyo scored 13 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions, decent returns, but not enough, some argue, to justify the high cost.

Former players and pundits have urged Spurs to aim higher, citing the need for Champions League-proven talents. With Tottenham now competing on Europe’s biggest stage, there’s a belief the club can attract players with stronger pedigrees.

Frank is also said to be monitoring Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, both of whom could come at similar or lower costs. The message from many within the game is clear: Tottenham must avoid spending big on players yet to prove themselves at the elite level.