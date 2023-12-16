Tottenham youngster Persis Oteng leads 34 players invited for Black Princesses camp ahead of Senegal clash

Tottenham Hotspurs forward Persis Martha Oteng has been invited for Black Princesses camping as preparations begin ahead of the game against Senegal.

The Ghana U20 female team faces their West African rivals for a place at next year's World Cup in Columbia.

Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi has named a 34-woman squad, who are to report at Pampram on Monday to start preparations.

Martha Oteng joined the team during the game against Eswatini but failed to make an appearance due to paperwork.

However, the situation seems to have been dealt with and the English-born Ghanaian could make her debut for Ghana during the qualifiers.

The teen sensation snubbed England and Germany to play for the country of her parents.

Oteng is one of the best female talents in England and is working her way into the senior team of Tottenham.

Below is the list of players invited: