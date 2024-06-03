Tough challenge lies ahead for Mourinho - Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah stresses that Jose Mourinho will face the challenge of returning Fenerbahce to the top of the Turkish league, competing against strong rivals like Galatasaray.

Mourinho was officially unveiled as Fenerbahce's new head coach on Monday.

More than 200,000 people watched his unveiling on YouTube, as Fenerbahce broadcasted the event online.

Despite some opinions in mainland Europe suggesting that Mourinho is stepping down from top-tier leagues, Appiah points out Mourinho's consistent success across multiple countries.

"I mean it will be tough because Galatasaray have a very good team and a very good manager too but Fener is the biggest team in Turkey and that has to always be the case," Appiah told rg.org in an exclusive interview.

Fenerbahce narrowly missed out on this season’s title to city rivals Galatasaray, despite losing just one of their 38 league matches and finishing with 99 points.

The club have not won the Turkish Super Lig since 2014, with a Turkish Cup in 2023 being their only major success in the past decade.

Appiah spent three years at Fenerbahce, winning the Super Lig and Turkish Super Cup.