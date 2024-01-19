"Tough result to take"- Ghana assistant George Boateng coach reacts to draw against Egypt

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng has expressed disappointment following Ghana's 2-2 draw with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he remains positive after an improved display in the Group B headliner in Abidjan on Thursday night.

"Tough game, tough to take, I think the boys deserve more. If you look at the performance this time, it was much better than the first game. We've told them if they can perform like this in the last game against Mozambique, I am sure the result will look at us in a positive way," he told reporters at the Mixed Zone.

"It's hard for them because they gave everything. I think everybody saw how hard they work and how competitive they were. If we deliver this performance, it will give us the confidence to try and progress to the next stage," he added.

The Black Stars need at least a win in their final Group B against Mozambique to reach the knockout stages.

Ghana were eliminated from the group stage at the last tournament in Cameroon.