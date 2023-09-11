Towering defender Vincent Atingah leaves Medeama today as contract expires

Medeama captain Vincent Atingah Addae has left the club after failure to reach an extension agreement, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The towering centre-back wanted only a season's contract while the club wanted a one-year contract which couldn't be agreed by both parties.

The 29-year-old officially becomes a free player on Monday, September 11, 2023 as his contract with the Ghana Premier League champions run out.

Atingah joined the Yellow and Mauves in March 2021, spending three years at the club after returning from his overseas adventure, where he played for KF Tirana in Albania and Kuwaiti clubs Qadsia SC and Al Shabab.

The experienced defender scored 21 goals in the Ghanaian top-flight across the three seasons he played for Medeama after 74 appearances.

In the 2022-2023 campaign, Atingah scored 11 goals in 28 matches, helping Medeama to win the Ghana Premier League title for the very first time in history.

He was recognized with the prestigious 2022-23 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season accolade for his exceptional contributions last Saturday at an awards ceremony organised by the Ghana Football Association.

Atingah has already bid farewell to the club's coaches and teammates as he leaves the club with immediate effect.