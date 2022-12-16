TP Mazembe president Dr Moise Katumbi  to contest DR Congo presidency in 2023

TP Mazembe president Dr Moise Katumbi has announced he will be contesting the DR Congo presidency in 2023.

His announcement came against a backdrop of violence in the country's east after fighting resumed on Friday between M23 rebels and rival armed groups after 10 days of relative calm.

In the DRC, the presidential election takes place concurrently with the province, local, and parliamentary elections.

The newly elected president would then take over in January 2024.

Joseph Kabila was replaced as president by Felix Tshisekedi in January 2019 after serving for 18 difficult years.

It was the country's first peaceful handover of power.

He has already announced his intention to run for a second term, despite clashes over the results.

Other possible contenders could include Martin Fayulu, the runner-up in the 2018 presidential polls who claims he was deprived of a victory in the vote.

Augustin Matata Ponyo, another ex-premier, has said he will run.

The business mogul in an interview with France 24 announced his intention to contest for the presidency.