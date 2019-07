African giants TP Mazembe have sent Ghanaian youngsters Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang and Najeeb Abbas on loan to DR Congo top-flight side CS Don Bosco.

The two midfielders are joining CS Don Bosco in search of playing time in the upcoming season.

Don Bosco is a feeder club to the Ravens where fringe players at TP Mazembe are sent on loan to seek much play time.

Darmang (21) and Abbas (23) joined the DR Congo champions in the 2017/2018 season but have since struggled to seal first-team positions.