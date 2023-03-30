Trabzonspor nearing signing of Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah

Trabzonspor are reportedly edging closer to securing the services of Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah from Kayserispor.

Mensah's contract with Kayserispor will expire on June 30, 2023, and he has reportedly expressed a desire to leave.

According to reports in Turkey, Trabzonspor have already initiated contact with Talent and Family agency, which represents the player, and negotiations are said to be in an advanced stage.

Mensah, who has spent five years at Kayserispor, could join Trabzonspor in July as he looks for a new challenge in his career.

Despite having an injury-plagued season, the midfielder has managed to feature in 19 league games, scoring three times.

The 28-year-old has been on the books of Kayserispor since 2018, having initially joined them on loan.

He spent last season at Turkish giants Besiktas, helping them emerge champions in both the league and Cup.