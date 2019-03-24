Trabzonspor star Caleb Ekuban meets Ghanaian relatives

Black Stars forward Caleb Ekuban met his Ghanaian relatives for the first time after arriving for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on Saturday.

The Trabzonspor star was the hero of the game last night after climbing of the bench to secure victory for Ghana.

Having been born in Italy, the 24 year old barely travels to Ghana but after he was handed his maiden call up, the striker took time off to meet his family.

Ekuban is currently in camp as the team prepares to play Mauritania in a friendly on Tuesday.

The former Italy youth international is expected to gatecrash Kwesi Appiah's team for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The striker, who is on loan from English Championship side Leeds United, has featured 21 times for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig and has four goals to his name.