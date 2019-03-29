Trabzonspor to exercise purchase option for Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor have told Leeds United that they wish to activate their purchase option on Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The Turkish side will part with 1 million euros to make Ekuban a permanent member of the squad.

The decision to sell lies in the hands of the English side, who sent him loan.

Ekuban managed just two goals in 21 outings for the Whites, but has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 games for Trabzonspor.

The Ghanaian international is enjoying a fabolous campaign after a torrid time in England, punctuated by recurrent injuries.

The striker is o cloud nine after scoring two goals for Ghana in two games to shoot him up the limelight and enhance his evaluation.