Trabzonspor to make Caleb Ekuban’s loan deal permanent

Turkish club Trabzonspor are ready to sign Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban on a permanent basis.

The 25-year old joined the club last summer on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

The loan deal was purported to be around £170,000 with Trabzonspor having the option of making the deal permanent at a fee of £860,000.

According to reports Trabzonspor are impressed with the performance of the Ghanaian striker and are ready to make his stay permanent when the deal ends in May.

However, Ekuban is weighing his options whether to extend his stay at the Turkish club when the season ends.

Ekuban has been impressive for Trabzonspor this season having scored seven goals from 28 appearances.

Ghanasoccernet understands that Leeds United are ready to accept any deal for the Ghana forward.

Caleb Ekuban rise in form saw him earn a call-up to the Black Stars where he has registered two goals in two games.