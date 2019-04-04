GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Trabzonspor to make Caleb Ekuban’s loan deal permanent

Published on: 04 April 2019
Trabzonspor to make Caleb Ekuban’s loan deal permanent
TRABZON, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 02: Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor in action during the Turkish Super Lig football match between Trabzonspor and MKE Ankaragucu at the Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon, Turkey on February 02, 2019. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish club Trabzonspor are ready to sign Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban on a permanent basis.

The 25-year old joined the club last summer on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

The loan deal was purported to be around £170,000 with Trabzonspor having the option of making the deal permanent at a fee of £860,000.

According to reports Trabzonspor are impressed with the performance of the Ghanaian striker and are ready to make his stay permanent when the deal ends in May.

However, Ekuban is weighing his options whether to extend his stay at the Turkish club when the season ends.

Ekuban has been impressive for Trabzonspor this season having scored seven goals from 28 appearances.

Ghanasoccernet understands that Leeds United are ready to accept any deal for the Ghana forward.

Caleb Ekuban rise in form saw him earn a call-up to the Black Stars where he has registered  two goals in two games.

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations