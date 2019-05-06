Trabzonspor to make profit on Caleb Ekuban after purchase from Leeds United

Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor could make some profit on Caleb Ekuban should they sell him in the summer, despite their efforts to sign the player permanently from Leeds United.

Ekuban joined the Black Sea Storm lads on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy from English Championship side Leeds United.

The 24-year-old has performed admirably at the Trabzon-based outfit, leading to the club to activate his purchase option.

It is unclear how much Medical Park Arena are paying Leeds on top of the €200,000 loan fee, with reports in Turkey putting the exta payment to sign the Ghana international at €1m, while in England it has been claimed to be €2.3m.

However, reports emanating from Turkish daily Takvim indicate that, there is a suitor for the Ghana international from Italy.

Trabzonspor could realise a quick profit from selling Ekuban, but it is not clear whether they will do so.

He has netted 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 25 games in the ongoing campaign.

Trabzonspor currently sit in fourth place in the Turkish, with four matches still to play this season.