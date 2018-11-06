GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
TRAGEDY: Nigerian forward dies of heart attack during match

Published on: 06 November 2018
Nigerian striker Ekundayo Ebenezer Mawoyeka has reportedly died of heart attack during a match between his club, Sarayköyspor and Yeşilköyspor on Sunday in Turkey.

The 23-years old suffered heart attack in the 35th minute of play and died in hospital Sunday night.

Denizli Amateur Sports Clubs Federation President, Feyyaz Ceşen, in a statement, described Mawoyeka's death as sad.

First responders said that the Nigerian striker died of heart attack.

His death led to the postponement of the match.

Credit: TheGuardian

