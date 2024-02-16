Tragedy strikes NSA boss Peter Twumasi as son dies on campus

The National Sports Authority's Director General, Peter Twumasi, has been dealt a devastating blow with the sudden death of his first child, Jim Ofori Twumasi.

The young man, who was a final year Economics student at the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, passed away on Thursday night under tragic circumstances.

According to Luv FM's Fiifi Manfred, Jim suddenly collapsed and died while dining with friends on campus.

The news of Jim's death sent shockwaves throughout the university community, with many students and staff members expressing their condolences to the Twumasi family.

The cause of death remains unknown, but investigations are currently underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Peter Twumasi, who has been at the helm of the National Sports Authority since 2018, has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian sports circles.

This tragedy comes only three weeks after Peter Twumasi's unsuccessful bid to secure a seat in parliament, having lost in the NPP parliamentary elections in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency.