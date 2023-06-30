Tragic incident prompts safety audits at T&A Stadium

Gold Fields and Micheletti have launched comprehensive safety audits at the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa following a tragic incident that resulted in the death of an employee.

The unfortunate event occurred on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, when a subcontractor's worker fell through the stadium's translucent roof.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention at the Apinto Government Hospital in Tarkwa and subsequently at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, the employee sadly passed away the following day.

In a press statement, Ernest Taricone, the Managing Director of Micheletti & Co Ltd, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that thorough safety audits are currently taking place at the stadium, which is currently closed.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, loved ones, and close associates of the deceased and request you to kindly keep us in your prayers as well," Taricone stated. "The site is currently closed, and all safety audits are being carried out by both Gold Fields and Micheletti."

The T&A Stadium, with an estimated cost of $16 million, is being funded by the Gold Fields Foundation. It is intended to become the home ground for Medeama SC, the reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League.

The club plan to use the stadium for domestic football matches as well as their first-ever CAF Champions League campaign.

As the safety audits progress, all stakeholders involved are committed to implementing the necessary measures to prevent future incidents. The focus remains on creating a secure environment for all workers and visitors at the stadium.