Tragic passing of former Zaragoza and Levante star Dwamena with a history of cardiac issues

The world football community is mourning the loss of former Zaragoza and Levante forward, Raphael Dwamena, who tragically passed away after collapsing during a game for Albanian club KF Egnatia on Saturday.

The 28-year-old suffered an apparent cardiac arrest in the 24th minute of the match, receiving immediate treatment on the field before being swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

Regrettably, reports from Albania indicate that Dwamena succumbed to his condition en route to Kavaje Hospital, leading to the suspension of all sporting events in his honor.

Dwamena, a dedicated representative of Ghana in international football, had previously faced health challenges during his tenure in European soccer.

While playing for LaLiga sides Levante and Zaragoza, a heart condition was discovered during his loan spell with Zaragoza, making him more susceptible to cardiovascular issues.

A pitch-side defibrillator was installed as a precaution during his time in Spain, ultimately leading doctors to advise his retirement from professional soccer.

Despite these challenges, Dwamena moved on to Austria, but another health scare ensued when he collapsed during an Austrian Cup match for BW Linz.

Although medical staff were successful in reviving him on that occasion, his ability to play in Austria came to an end.

In December 2022, Dwamena signed with Albanian side Egnatia, where he showcased impressive performances.

The football world now reflects on the profound impact Dwamena had on the sport and extends condolences to his family, teammates, and fans during this difficult time.