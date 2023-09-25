Training for sports masseurs in Ghana Football Schools commences to enhance injury management

The Ghana Football Schools‘ Sports Masseurs training program for Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League Clubs is set to commence on Monday, September 25, and will run through to September 30, 2023.

This initiative is organised under the auspices of the Department of Physiotherapy within the School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences at the University of Ghana.

The primary objective of this training course is to impart comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge to participants regarding injury management in sports. The program aims to equip trainees with the necessary expertise, skills, and ethical foundation required to deliver safe, effective, and beneficial massage therapy services to players, thereby promoting their health and overall well-being.

As part of this endeavour, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to make it mandatory for all football clubs to employ qualified Sports Masseurs who will be included in the technical bench structure moving forward.

This significant step highlights the commitment to ensuring the health and fitness of players, as well as raising the standards of injury management within Ghana's football clubs.