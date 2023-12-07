‘Treatment of my sons no different from how I was treated in the Black Stars’ - Abedi Pele

Former Ghana captain Abedi Ayew Pele has expressed his belief that his sons, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, endure constant criticism due to their high level of skill.

The Ayew brothers have followed in their father's footsteps, enjoying successful football careers. While Andre Ayew holds the record as Ghana's most-capped player with over 100 appearances, Jordan Ayew has made over 90 appearances for the national team.

Despite their consistency and success at both club and national levels, some critics call for their exclusion from the Black Stars.

Abedi Pele, in an interview with Sammy Yeboah, acknowledged the enthusiasm of Ghanaians for football and their high standards, especially for players with remarkable talent.

He emphasised that the scrutiny and criticism directed at his sons are inherent in possessing exceptional ability and determination.

Reflecting on his own playing career, Abedi Pele shared that he faced similar attention and scrutiny from fans. He views the fans' recognition of talent and potential as a testament to their dedication to the sport.

Abedi Ayew stated, "They've never gotten it wrong. But what I can say is, that they (Ghanaians) never left me alone. When I was playing, it was the same, so I have nothing wrong with it. It is because they know you have it and you can do it, that's why they come at you. If you don't have it, nobody will call your name; if you are determined and you are good, everybody will come to you."