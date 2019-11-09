Trending video: Edward Sarpong destroys Cameroon's Eric Mbu Ayuk at 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations

Ghana defender Edward Sarpong's sublime piece of skills at the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations in the opener against Cameroon has gone viral.

The Portugal-based left back shimmied and feigned to clear the ball but reversed his thought and dragged it onto his right which left Cameroon's Eric Mbu Ayuk gliding on the turf like a ski athlete.

Sarpong plays for Esperanca Lagos in the Portuguese third-tier.

The 22-year-old has played in all two league matches for the club this season in the Campeonato de Portugal Prio.