Trialist Kelvin Ofori close to sealing a deal with Fortuna Düsseldorf

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori is close to securing a deal with German Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf after impressing on trials.

The Right to Dream Academy player has been on trials with the German club for the past few weeks, producing some outstanding performances catching the eyes of the technical team.

Ofori scored in the club's preseason win against Anderlecht last week.

GHANASoccernet.com has gathered the club is ready to hand the youngster a lucrative deal that will see him sign a long term contract.

The attacker will join Nana Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey as Ghanaians at the club.