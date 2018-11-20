GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Tributes pour in after death of Ghanaian coach Yusif Abubakar

Published on: 20 November 2018
The death of  Yusif Abubakar on Tuesday has prompted an outpouring of tributes to the Ghanaian coach who managed top clubs including Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Aduana Stars in his career.

Abubakar, who is the current coach of the Black Meteors, was confirmed dead at the Kwame Nkrumah University hospital on Tuesday after battling short illness.

Tributes have poured in thick and fast for the departed veteran coach.

The 60-year-old will be buried today in Kumasi per the Islamic laws.

He coached several clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight league including Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions and Medeama SC.

