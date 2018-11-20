Tributes pour in after death of Ghanaian coach Yusif Abubakar

The death of Yusif Abubakar on Tuesday has prompted an outpouring of tributes to the Ghanaian coach who managed top clubs including Hearts of Oak, Medeama and Aduana Stars in his career.

Abubakar, who is the current coach of the Black Meteors, was confirmed dead at the Kwame Nkrumah University hospital on Tuesday after battling short illness.

Tributes have poured in thick and fast for the departed veteran coach.

Everyone @HeartsOfOakGH is saddened to hear of the passing of our former coach Yusif Abubakar this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very grievous moment as they mourn their departed.#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/mVKJQAzpFt — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 20, 2018

We are saddened and shocked by the untimely death of former @MedeamaSC coach Yusif Abubakar. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May he find peace with his maker Allah! pic.twitter.com/xgU5wX35tV — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) November 20, 2018

We are saddened by the demise of the former head coach of Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar. Our deepest condolence to the family through this hard time. May Allah grant him peace #RIP pic.twitter.com/UzxyzjcMZB — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) November 20, 2018

SAD NEWS: Former @AduanaStarsFc head coach Yusif Abubakar has passed on according to reports. pic.twitter.com/6twUKiqCjO — Nuhu Adams 🎙📻 (@NuhuAdams_) November 20, 2018

Last week, he called to confirm to me his appointment as new Ghana U-23 head coach. I scheduled an interview but Abu said "you know Ghana so let me receive my appointment letter first". Then he's dead this morning. Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi raj'uun coach Yusif Abubakar. 😓 pic.twitter.com/lbC7ixy8KJ — Saddick Adams Obama (@SaddickAdams) November 20, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of former @AduanaStarsFc coach and now coach of Black Meteors Yusif Abubakar.Allahumma Sabbithu Alal Kaoli Saabit Fagfirlahuu, Warhamhu. Amen! — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) November 20, 2018

Pretty sad to hear about the passing of Yusif Abubakar. RIP coach. pic.twitter.com/MW6llVsG4j — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) November 20, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of former @AduanaStarsFc trainer, Yusif Abubakar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. #OlyDade pic.twitter.com/umFpPYCy8X — ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS (@AccraGtOlympics) November 20, 2018

Yusif Abubakar was one coach I admired from a distance. Such a gent who was fast growing into an iconic figure among local coaches in Ghana. Journey well, coach pic.twitter.com/MVgUTpnUiX — kwaku ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) November 20, 2018

Terrible news coming in about the demise of former Aduana Stars and current Ghana U-23 coach Yusif Abubakar this morning. Rest in peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/GdI4UWFu54 — Prince Narkortu Teye (@TeyePrince) November 20, 2018

One of the best coaches on the local scene. Gone but not forgotten, Rest well Coach Yusif Abubakar. pic.twitter.com/CI5vPQD7g3 — Nana Kojo Afreh (@NanaKojoAfreh) November 20, 2018

We are saddened by the passing of coach Yusif Abubakar.Our condolences goes to his family. Rest well coach "Yusif" pic.twitter.com/MqyiR9IiyO — Karela United FC (@KarelaUtd_FC) November 20, 2018

Not a good one for the day, rest well coach Yusif Abubakar. #RIPYusifAbubakar — George Nitro Duah (@georgenitroduah) November 20, 2018

May the Soul of Coach Yusif Abubakar Rest in Peace. He was one of the best in contemporary football. His only failure was not getting the opportunity to coach the biggest club in Ghana, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.... https://t.co/iHP4gwExBt — Krobea K. Asante (@krobeakasante) November 20, 2018

Former Hearts Of Oak,Berekum Chelsea,Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has joined the ancestral world this morning. Coach Yusif Abubakar....May your body attract the mercies of the termites. *THE CAUSE OF DEATH IS BIRTH* — YAW SANOGO (@YawSanogo) November 20, 2018

@PFAGofficial is saddened to hear the passing away of former Aduana and Hearts of Oak coach Abubakar Yussif. Our thoughts go out (1/3) — PFAG (@PFAGofficial) November 20, 2018

Shocking Shocking Shocking news. Sad day for Ghana football.@ElminaSharks mourn the sudden passing of Coach Yusif Abubakar. Rest well champ. 😢 pic.twitter.com/eMVaLFtRCq — ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) November 20, 2018

The 60-year-old will be buried today in Kumasi per the Islamic laws.

He coached several clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight league including Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions and Medeama SC.