Triestina forward Davis Mensah delighted with friendly encounter against Italian champions Juventus

Ghanaian forward Davis Mensah has revealed his excitement after playing in Triestina's friendly defeat to Italian champions Juventus over the weekend.

The 28-year old climbed off the bench to replace Leonardo Gatto in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to the Old Ladies.

"It was a great feeling to play against the Italian champions, and it was a really good game," Mensah said after the game.

Mensah was satisfied with the result insisting they could have been hammered but they contained the sharp attack of Juventus.

"We also believed in it, risking to equalize it, maybe before the game we thought we were going to take a beating and instead at the end you even turn the bales a bit for the defeat but it was nice to challenge Juve," he said.

"We have reinforced ourselves with strong players and great human depth, we want to win the championship and we believe in it. If we want to win the championship there is!."