True Democracy edge Nania FC on penalties to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Published on: 23 February 2025
True Democracy secured a hard-fought victory over Nania FC to advance to the last eight of the MTN FA Cup, winning 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The all-Division One League clash on Sunday afternoon was closely contested, with both teams battling for a place in the quarter-finals.

After an intense 90 minutes, neither side could find a winner, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

Both teams had six attempts from the spot, but True Democracy held their nerve to convert five, while Nania FC missed twice, sealing their exit from the competition.

True Democracy now move on to the quarter-finals, keeping their FA Cup dream alive.

