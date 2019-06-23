GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 June 2019
TSG Hoffenheim send classy Twi birthday wish to Kasim Nuhu
Kasim Nuhu

German Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim marked Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu’s 24th birthday with a classy Twi goodwill message.

The Black Stars guardsman turned 24 on Saturday, June 22.

The German club penned an impressive Twi birthday wishes on their Twitter handle to celebrate the hardworking centre-back.

🎂2⃣4⃣🎉

Me mawo anigye w) w’awoda 3n3 nyame nhyira na )ny3 wo k3se.

Hopefully we got that right. 😅#HappyBirthday, @KassimAdams24! pic.twitter.com/pWdzqnPhPe

— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) June 22, 2019

#FALKE 

#FALKEwünschtallesGute

Nuhu joined the Blue and White lads during the 2018 transfer window after helping Young Boys clinch the 2017/18 Swiss Premier League title.

Despite an injury-ravaged season, Nuhu churned out 13 league appearances for the side as they finished 9th on the Bundesliga table.

He is currently with the Ghana Black Stars team that are preparing for their opening fixture of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations against Benin on June 25.

