TSV 1860 Munich sign Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo

Germany Bundesliga 2 club TSV 1860 Munich have secured the signing of Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo in preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

The defender joins the Lions from MSV Duisburg, as the club responds to the injury-related absences of Michael Glück and Daniel Winkler. Leroy Kwadwo, a 26-year-old central defender, will don the number 21 shirt for the team.

Born in Herten, Kwadwo started his footballing journey at Rot-Weiss Essen and later played for Wattenscheid 09 and Westfalia Herne during his youth career.

He made his debut in the men's division with TSG Sprockhövel in the Oberliga Westfalen. Subsequently, he had loan spells at Essen, Schalke, and Düsseldorf, before eventually joining Würzburger Kickers. With the Kickers, he featured in 25 games in the 3rd division and later played four matches in Bundesliga 2 after their promotion.

In the 2020/21 season, Leroy Kwadwo achieved success by winning the Germany Bundesliga 3 championship with Dynamo Dresden. He then made a move to MSV Duisburg, where he accumulated 42 appearances in the 3rd division.

Now, the Ghanaian defender is set to embark on a new chapter with TSV 1860 Munich in the Bundesliga 2, bolstering their defensive lineup for the upcoming season.