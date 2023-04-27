TSV Hartberg terminate Seth Paintsil's contract by mutual agreement

TSV Hartberg have announced that Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil has left the club by mutual agreement.

The termination of Paintsil's contract comes at a crucial time for Hartberg, who are currently battling against relegation in the qualifying group of the Admiral Bundesliga.

Paintsil had been with Hartberg since the summer of 2021, having previously played for Admira and SV Ried in Austria.

The 26-year-old had made 11 appearances for Hartberg in the Bundesliga this season, but he had not been part of the squad since November 2022.

The decision to part ways with Paintsil was made at his request, according to the club's statement.

It remains to be seen where the Ghanaian will play next, but his departure will be a blow to Hartberg as they fight to retain their top-flight status in the Austrian football league.